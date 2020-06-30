Stock Alert: OptiNose Up 17%

(RTTNews) - Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) jumped over 17% on Tuesday morning after pharmaceutical company announced an anti-COVID-19 product candidate.

OPTN is currently trading at $7.56, up $1.14 or 17.76%, on the Nasdaq.

Optinose initiated the development of a new product candidate, OPN-019, which combined with the company's nasal Exhalation Delivery System (EDS) technology with an antiseptic is expected to kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

The company said it expects to be able to rapidly progress to a meeting with FDA to discuss an IND and then onward to clinical trials, as components of the drug-device combination product candidate, including both the active drug and delivery device, are currently commercially available in the U.S.

