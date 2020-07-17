Stock Alert: OptiNose Gains 23%

(RTTNews) - OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) shares are rising more than 15 percent on Friday morning, though there were no major announcements from the specialty pharmaceutical company.

The company specializing in the ears, nose, and throat and allergy has been trying to market innovative products to improve the quality of life of patients. Earlier on July 8, the company has announced an agreement with Kaleo to co-promote XHANCE exhalation nasal spray 93 mcg for the treatment of nasal polyps in patients of more than 18 years. The shares have been gaining since then on a higher volume.

Currently OPTN is trading at $5.95, up 23.08 percent from its previous close of $5.24.

