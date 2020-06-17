Stock Alert: OptimumBank Holdings Surges 110%

(RTTNews) - Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC) more-than-doubled on Wednesday trading despite no stock-related news to drive those shares.

OPHC is currently trading at $4.70, up $2.49 or 112.6697%, on the Nasdaq.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks commenced Wednesday's trading with strong gains as investors seems to be optimistic about the economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

OptimumBank Holdings, operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

