Markets
ONE

Stock Alert: OneSmart International Education Up 13% On Seeing Higher Revenue

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. (ONE) are rising more than 13 percent or $0.72 in Wednesday's morning trade at $6.14, after the China-based tutoring service provider projected higher revenues for the fourth quarter and also affirmed its full-year revenue outlook.

Tuesday, OneSmart International reported third-quarter net loss of 454.06 million yuan or $63.6 million, compared to net income of 109.50 million yuan in the year-ago quarter. Net revenues fell 31.9 percent to 744.92 million yuan from 1.09 billion yuan last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues in a range of 900 million yuan to 1 billion yuan, representing a sequential increase of 21 percent to 34 percent. The company confirmed its full-year revenue guidance of 3.33 billion yuan to 3.43 billion yuan.

OneSmart International has traded in a range of $3.55 to $7.88 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ONE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular