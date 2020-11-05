Markets
ONCT

Stock Alert: Oncternal Therapeutics More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) surged over 105% on Thursday morning after the company narrowed its loss in the third quarter

ONCT is currently trading at $3.14, up $1.63 or 107.947%, on the Nasdaq.

Third-quarter loss was $4.34 million or $0.22 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $4.89 million or $0.32 per share.

CEO James Breitmeyer said, "We expect to provide additional data updates on our clinical trials in patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), Ewing sarcoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in the fourth quarter."

