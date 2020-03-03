Stock Alert: Omeros Corp. (OMER) Catches Eye

(RTTNews) - Shares of Omeros Corp. (OMER) are soaring in Tuesday's trading, following the Company's flagship product Omidria achieving nearly 52 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Omidria, which is used in cataract surgery and intraocular lens replacement, is the Company's only marketed product.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Omidria revenues were $33.4 million compared to $22 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $29.22 million or $0.58 per share compared to a net loss of $23.53 million or $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter. Omeros ended the year 2019 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $60.8 million.

Looking ahead, the Company expects to complete the submission of its Biologics License Application to the FDA for Narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).

OMER has traded in a range of $11.10 to $20.92 in the last 1 year. As of this writing, the stock is up 37.73% at $17.36.

