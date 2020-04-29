Stock Alert: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Gains

(RTTNews) - Shares of discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) are climbing more than 2% Wednesday morning despite any positive news to drive the stock up.

Heavy discount stores like Ollie's Bargain Outlet are reaping benefits during this time of Coronavirus pandemic. The stock more than doubled from its 52 week low of $28.83 hit last month.

Ollie's is one of America's largest chain retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.

Currently, OLLI is at $72.04. It had recorded a 52 week high of $103.03 in May last year.

