Stock Alert: Ollie's Bargain Down 16%; Q4 Results Today

(RTTNews) - Discount retail-chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results today, March 19, after market close.

Ollie's is one of the largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory in the U.S. The chain currently operates 349 stores in 25 states.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.75 per share on revenue of $439.04 million in the quarter.

In the third quarter, Ollie's earnings beat the Street by $0.03.

The price of this stock nearly halved in the last three months. The stock has traded in the range of $28.83- $103.03 in the last one year.

Shares of retail chains have been falling as Covid-19 is dissuading people to visit physical stores, to prevent the virus spread.

Wednesday, the stock was down $6.75 or 16.46% before closing at $34.25.

