Stock Alert: OLB Group More Than Doubles As It Offers Offer Cryptocurrency Payment Via SecurePay

(RTTNews) - Shares of OLB Group Inc. (OLB) are surging over 105% on Wednesday morning after the company announced plan to offer cryptocurrency payment options on its SecurePay gateway.

OLB is currently trading at $15.41, up $7.96 or 106.85%, on the Nasdaq.

OLB Group, a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants, announced it has upgraded its SecurePay payment gateway system to support Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and DAI across all merchant platforms.

