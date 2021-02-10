Markets
OLBG

Stock Alert: OLB Group More Than Doubles As It Offers Offer Cryptocurrency Payment Via SecurePay

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of OLB Group Inc. (OLB) are surging over 105% on Wednesday morning after the company announced plan to offer cryptocurrency payment options on its SecurePay gateway.

OLB is currently trading at $15.41, up $7.96 or 106.85%, on the Nasdaq.

OLB Group, a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants, announced it has upgraded its SecurePay payment gateway system to support Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and DAI across all merchant platforms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OLBG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More