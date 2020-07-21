Markets
Stock Alert: Ocean Bio-Chem Momentum Continues

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (OBCI), that makes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets, are surging more than 18% Tuesday morning to touch a new high of $19.65.

The stock is continuing its momentum from last week, after reporting about 44% year-year-over surge in second-quarter sales at $15.7 million. The stock increased about 45% from last Monday's closing price of $13.50.

