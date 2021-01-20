Markets
OBLN

Stock Alert: Obalon Therapeutics Surges 75% On News Of Merger With ReShape Lifesciences

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) surged over 75% on Wednesday morning on the news that the company will merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

OBLN is currently trading at $2.84, up $1.23 or 76.40%, on the Nasdaq.

ReShape Lifesciences, a weight-loss solutions company, entered into a merger agreement with Obalon Therapeutics, under which ReShape and Obalon will combine in an all-stock transaction.

Under the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, existing ReShape stockholders will have majority ownership of the combined company.

Obalon will be renamed ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and will trade under the NASDAQ ticker symbol "RSLS."

The current directors and officers of ReShape will comprise the board of directors and executive management of the combined company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OBLN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular