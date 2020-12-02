Stock Alert: Obalon Therapeutics Jumps 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) are currently jumping over 30% despite no stock-related news.

OBLN is currently trading at $1.26, up $0.31 or 32.63%, on the Nasdaq.

U.S. stocks are lower on Wednesday after the rally seen in the previous session lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

Obalon Therapeutics is a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.