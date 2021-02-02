Markets
Stock Alert: NXP Semiconductors Hits New 52-week High On Upbeat Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) are rising almost 4 percent or $6.74 in Tuesday's morning trade at $178.27, after hitting a new 52-week high of $183.00.

Monday, NXP Semiconductors said its net income for the fourth quarter surged to $309 million or $1.08 per share from $114 million or $0.40 per share in the year-ago period. Total revenue for the quarter grew 9 percent to $2.51 billion from $2.30 billion in the prior-year quarter.

For the first quarter, NXP Semiconductors forecast revenue in a range of $2.475 billion to $2.625 billion, representing an increase of 22 percent to 30 percent year-over-year.

NXP Semiconductors has traded in a range of $58.41 to $183.00 in the past 52 weeks.

