Stock Alert: Nvidia Up Following Earnings Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) are climbing more than 6% on Friday morning to touch a new high of $292.21 after reporting upbeat fourth-quarter earnings.

Earnings for the quarter totaled $950 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $567 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding items, Nvidia reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share, beating average estimates analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $1.67per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 40.7% to $3.11 billion from $2.21 billion last year.

We had alerted about the stock on February 10, 2020, when it was trading at $258.44. Currently, the stock is at $290.37.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.