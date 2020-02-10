Stock Alert: Nvidia On The Rise

(RTTNews) - Shares of graphics processing chip maker Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) are climbing more than 2% on Monday morning, and currently trading at $258.44 closer to its 52-week high of $259.50.

The stock has been on a growth trajectory from June last year, with more than 90% gain.

NVIDIA expects to report revenue of $2.95 billion, plus or minus 2 percent in the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters see revenue of $2.96 billion.

The quarterly results are scheduled to be reported on February 13.

