Stock Alert: Nutrien Touches New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR, NTR.TO), a Canada-based provider of crop inputs and services as well as a potash producer, are rising almost 2 percent or $0.91 in Wednesday's morning trade at $55.52, after hitting a new 52-week high of $55.79 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are higher on Wednesday, reflecting early buying interest in reaction to another batch of upbeat earnings results from a number of big-name companies. Traders also continued to express optimism about more fiscal stimulus, which has helped to propel stocks to new record highs in recent sessions.

Nutrien plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after market close.

Nutrien has traded in a range of $23.85 to $55.79 in the past 52 weeks.

