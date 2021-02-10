Markets
NTR

Stock Alert: Nutrien Touches New 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR, NTR.TO), a Canada-based provider of crop inputs and services as well as a potash producer, are rising almost 2 percent or $0.91 in Wednesday's morning trade at $55.52, after hitting a new 52-week high of $55.79 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are higher on Wednesday, reflecting early buying interest in reaction to another batch of upbeat earnings results from a number of big-name companies. Traders also continued to express optimism about more fiscal stimulus, which has helped to propel stocks to new record highs in recent sessions.

Nutrien plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after market close.

Nutrien has traded in a range of $23.85 to $55.79 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More