Stock Alert: Nutanix Shares Up 19% On Narrower Loss

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions provider Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) are gaining more than 15 percent on Friday morning as the company reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter. Nutanix also said Bain Capital Private Equity will make an investment of $750 million in Convertible Senior Notes to support the Company's growth initiatives.

The company reported net loss for the second quarter of $185.34 million, lesser than loss of $194.34 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, loss was $0.93, compared to loss of $1.04 a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $327.87 million from $299.88 million in the previous year.

NTNX is currently at $26.04, up 19.95 percent from its previous close of $21.70. For the 52-week period, shares have traded in a range of $11.31 to $37.86 on average volume of 2,803,456.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.