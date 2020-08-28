Markets
NTNX

Stock Alert: Nutanix Shares Up 19% On Narrower Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions provider Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) are gaining more than 15 percent on Friday morning as the company reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter. Nutanix also said Bain Capital Private Equity will make an investment of $750 million in Convertible Senior Notes to support the Company's growth initiatives.

The company reported net loss for the second quarter of $185.34 million, lesser than loss of $194.34 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, loss was $0.93, compared to loss of $1.04 a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $327.87 million from $299.88 million in the previous year.

NTNX is currently at $26.04, up 19.95 percent from its previous close of $21.70. For the 52-week period, shares have traded in a range of $11.31 to $37.86 on average volume of 2,803,456.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTNX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular