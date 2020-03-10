Stock Alert: NuStar Energy Gains More Than 23%

(RTTNews) - Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) are currently gaining more than 23 percent in the morning trade on Tuesday at $12.83 despite the absence of any stock-specific news influencing the stock. The stock had fallen in the previous session amid the market crash.

NuStar Energy is engaged in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia.

Monday, energy-related stocks tumbled following the plunge in crude oil prices amid indications of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

However, crude oil prices bounced back on Tuesday from the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years on Monday, amid speculation of more central bank rate cuts and possible fiscal stimulus. U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI crude futures are now gaining as much as 9.5 percent at $34.08 a barrel.

NuStar Energy's shares have traded in a range of $10.40 to $30.06 in the past 52 weeks.

