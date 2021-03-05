Markets
Stock Alert: Nurix Therapeutics Gains 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) are gaining over 8% on Friday morning. The biopharmaceutical company announced pricing of upsized public offering, raising $139.5 million.

NRIX is currently trading at $35.35, up $2.86 or 8.80%, on the Nasdaq.

Nurix Therapeutics priced its offering of 4.5 million common shares at $31.00 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced size of 4 million shares.

The proceeds are expected to be $139.5 million. The offering is expected to close on March 9, 2021.

