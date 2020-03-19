Stock Alert: Nucor Climbs More Than 7%

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) shares are slightly up on Thursday morning trading.

The company expects order rates, backlogs and utilization rates of steel mills strong well into march. The company said the impact of Covid-19 in its supply chains and operations have been minimal.

NUE is currently at $31.46, up 7.18 percent from its previous close of $29.35.

The Charlotte, North Carolina based steel producer's outlook for the first-quarter earnings is in a range of $0.95 to $1.00 per share, down from previous year earnings of $1.63 per share that included benefit of $0.08 per share.

