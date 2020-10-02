Stock Alert: Nu Skin Enterprises Rises 8% On Better Revenue Outllook

(RTTNews) - Shares of personal care and wellness products maker Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) are climbing more than 8% Friday morning after the company said it now expects higher revenue for the third quarter than its previous outlook.

The stock touched a new high of $56.34 this morning.

The company currently expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $700 million to $703 million up from the previous guidance range of $605 million to $635 million. This compares with $624.64 million estimated by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

"Driven primarily by ongoing investment in our digitally enabled business model and our strong product portfolio, we significantly grew both customers and sales leaders in the third quarter," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer.

Nu Skin plans to release third-quarter results on November 4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.