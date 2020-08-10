Markets
Stock Alert: Ntra-Cellular Therapies Drops 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) are down more than 10% Monday morning on missing second-quarter results.

The Company reported a net loss of $63.7 million, or $0.96 per share for the second quarter compared to a net loss of $37.4 million, or $0.68 per share in the year-ago period. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.91 per share.

Net product sales were $1.9 million in the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock is currently trading at $18.64. It has traded in the range of $6.75- $43.56 in the last 52 weeks.

