Markets
NVO

Stock Alert: Novo Nordisk Edges Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) gapped up at open and are gaining more than 2 percent on more than average volume.

Recently, the company initiated a share repurchase program to buy back B shares for an amount up to 2.9 billion Danish Krone during February 5,to May 4, 2020.

The Danish multinational pharma company is currently trading $59.60, up 2.60 percent. NVO ended Friday's trading at $58.13. It opened at $60.11 Monday morning.

Over the 52-week period, the shares have been trading in a range of $46.47 to $64.82.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular