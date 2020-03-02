Stock Alert: Novo Nordisk Edges Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) gapped up at open and are gaining more than 2 percent on more than average volume.

Recently, the company initiated a share repurchase program to buy back B shares for an amount up to 2.9 billion Danish Krone during February 5,to May 4, 2020.

The Danish multinational pharma company is currently trading $59.60, up 2.60 percent. NVO ended Friday's trading at $58.13. It opened at $60.11 Monday morning.

Over the 52-week period, the shares have been trading in a range of $46.47 to $64.82.

