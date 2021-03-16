Stock Alert: Novo Integrated Sciences Gains 6%

(RTTNews) - Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade, despite no corporate announcement from the company to influence the stock movement. The U.S. major indices were broadly up at the opening.

Currently, shares are at $4.35, up 6.09 percent from $4.10. The shares have traded in a range of $3.31-$14.98 on average volume of 2,589,933.

