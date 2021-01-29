Stock Alert: Novavax Up 50% On Positive Result For COVID Vaccine Candidate

Markets
(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares are spiking on Friday morning trade as the biotechnology company announced that its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2372 met the primary endpoint in its Phase 3 in the U.K., with a vaccine efficacy of 89.3 percent. Novavax also announced successful results of its Phase 2b study in South Africa.

The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker has applied for conducting an India trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, shares are at $202.11, up 50.82 percent from the previous close of $134.01 on a volume of 6,912,788. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $6.26-$200.00 on average volume of 4,231,041. The study was in partnership with the U.K. government's vaccine task force. The company noted that NVX-CoV2373 contains a full-length, prefusion spike protein made using its recombinant nanoparticle technology and the company's proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant.

