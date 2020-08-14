Markets
Stock Alert: Novavax Trading 11% Higher On Coronavaccine Supply Deal With UK Govt.

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)are climbing more than 11% after the company said it has signed a deal with the U.K. government to supply 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 in the first quarter of 2021.

Phase III study of the vaccine will be done in the UK population.

Novavax stock is currently trading at $148.81. It has traded in the range of $3.54- $189.40 in the past 52 weeks.

