Stock Alert: Novavax Falls 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) are losing over 3% on Monday morning trade at despite the absence of any stock-specific news.

NVAX is currently trading at $61.80, down $2.95 or 4.56%, on the Nasdaq. Novovax's share had last week touched a new 52-week high of $63.76. The stock has traded in a range of $3.54 to $66.06 in the past 52 weeks.

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, is currently in a phase I/II trial, with preliminary immunogenicity and safety results from the phase I portion of the trial expected in July 2020. If the results are promising, the phase II portion of the trial will be initiated quickly.

Maryland-based Novavax, along with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, focuses on the development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Wednesday, Novavax said it has appointed Filip Dubovsky as Chief Medical Officer. Dubovsky joins Novavax from AstraZeneca plc, where he was Head of Clinical Engagement and Policy and Deputy Chief Medical Officer for clinical affairs.

