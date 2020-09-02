Markets
NVAX

Stock Alert: Novavax Down 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares are down 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade. There has been no company-specific news today that hurt the stock.

The shares have been on a decline since it reached a year-to-date peak in the second week of August.

Currently, the shares of the late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, are at $96.08, down 8.51 percent from its previous close of $105.08.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 3.54 to $189.40 on average volume of 7,958,170.

On August 31st the company had announced an agreement with the Government of Canada to supply up to 76 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373. NVX-CoV2373 is currently in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular