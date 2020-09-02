Stock Alert: Novavax Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares are down 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade. There has been no company-specific news today that hurt the stock.

The shares have been on a decline since it reached a year-to-date peak in the second week of August.

Currently, the shares of the late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, are at $96.08, down 8.51 percent from its previous close of $105.08.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 3.54 to $189.40 on average volume of 7,958,170.

On August 31st the company had announced an agreement with the Government of Canada to supply up to 76 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373. NVX-CoV2373 is currently in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.