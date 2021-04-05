Stock Alert: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Rises 6% On Submission Of Plans To Resume US Cruises

(RTTNews) - Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) are up more than 6% Monday morning after the company announced that it has submitted plan to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to resume cruise operations from U.S. ports in July.

The compay's multi-layered SailSAFE Health and Safety Program is consistent with the CDC's updated guidance that international travel is safe for fully vaccinated individuals, Norwegian Cruise Line said.

"With vaccine mandates and strict health and safety protocols in place, we believe we can provide a uniquely safe and healthy vacation experience. With our vessels back in operation, we will not only reinstate thousands of American jobs and meet the significant consumer demand for cruising, but also re-contribute billions of dollars to the U.S. economy as the industry resumes cruise operations," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "

NCLH, currently at $29.41 has been trading in the range of $8.08- $34.48 in the last one year.

