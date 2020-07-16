Stock Alert: Norwegian Cruise Line Down 11%

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Thursday.

The company today announced a $250-million stock offering in a syndicate deal. The company, which is hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, expects to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The shares are trading at $16.44, down 11.16 percent from the previous close of $18.50. The stock started to fall since February as cruise ships had to stop sailing due to the pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.