Stock Alert: Northern Genesis Touches New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA), a special purpose acquisition company, are gaining more than 13 percent or $1.76 in Monday's morning trade at $14.80, after touching a new 52-week high of $15.71.

Lion Electric Co., a distributor of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, said Monday it plans to merge with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Completion of the transaction is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021.

Upon closing of the transaction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lion will merge with and into Northern Genesis, and Lion is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "LEV".

Northern Genesis has traded in a range of $9.60 to $15.71 in the past 52 weeks.

