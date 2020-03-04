Stock Alert: Nordstrom Slides 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of luxury department store chain Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) are trading lower in morning trading on Wednesday as it reported lower earnings for the fourth quarter. The threat from Corona virus outbreak also is hurting the stock. The shares gapped down at $31.38 and is currently trading at $32.09, down 3.98 percent from its previous close of $33.44. JWN is currently trading on a volume of more than 6 million, compared to its average volume of 2,695,162. Over the 52-week period, the stock has traded in the range of $25.01 to $33.31. The luxury department store chain's fourth-quarter earnings were $193 million, or $1.23 per share, down from $248 million, or $1.48 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $1.47 per share.

Revenue for the quarter, however edged up 1.4 percent to $4.44 billion from $4.38 billion last year.

