Stock Alert: Nordic American Tankers Rises 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) are climbing more than 9% Tuesday morning, maintaining Monday's momentum, to touch a new high of $5.80.

Most of the tanker stocks are up today, when the oil price touched the bottom. A low price brings more sales and that in turn begets high demand for the shipping services.

NAT is currently trading at $5.26. Its 52-week low is at $1.66.

