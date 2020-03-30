Stock Alert: Nordic American Tankers Climbs 17%

(RTTNews) - Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are rising on Monday morning. The shares have been ticking higher from March 16.

On Friday, the company has appointed Jim Kelly as its Vice-Chairman. On March 24, the company had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14, a 100 percent increase from its previous dividend. Currently, the shares are at $4.73, up 17.57 percent, from its previous close of $4.04, on more than average volume of 5,935,251.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.