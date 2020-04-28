Markets
NAT

Stock Alert: Nordic American Rises 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) are rising on Tuesday morning trade as storage scarcity is increasing after oil prices plunged on a growing supply glut. The stock is currently at $7.84, up 8.89 percent from the prior close.

The shares gapped up at open and trading on a volume of 49,855,531, nearly ten times the average volume for the 52-week period.

