Stock Alert: Noble Midstream Jumps 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) are rising more than 14% Monday morning at $9.02. The stock has been trading in the range of $7.87- $32.82 in the last one year.

There are no company-related news that could influence the stock today.

The oil company is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on August 7. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $0.53 per share on revenue of $132.49 million.

