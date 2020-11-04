Stock Alert: Niu Technologies Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Niu Technologies (NIU) shares are gaining on Wednesday morning trade, in spite of no corporate announcement today.

Currently, the shares are at $30.66, up 5.61 percent from its previous close of $29.03. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $6.08 to $33.51 on average volume of 972,503.

The company is planning to announce its third-quarter earnings on November 23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.