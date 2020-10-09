Markets
Stock Alert: Niu Technologies Touches New High On E-scooter Sales Volume Growth

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese electric scooter maker Niu Technologies (NIU) are rising more than 12% Friday morning after the company said its e-scooter sales volume in the third quarter increased 67% year-over-year.

The stock touched a new high of $26.42 this morning.

In the third quarter, NIU sold 250,889 e-scooters, 67% more than last year, the company said.

