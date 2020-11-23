Markets
NIU

Stock Alert: Niu Technologies Down On Earnings Miss, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese electric scooter company Niu Technologies (NIU) are down more than 12% Monday morning after missing third-quarter earnings. The company provided fourth-quarter revenue outlook, that fell short of the Street view.

The company reported earnings in the third quarter of $0.15 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.22 per share.

Revenues for the quarter increased 36.7% year over year to RMB 894.5 million.

For the fourth quarter, NIU expects revenues to be in the range of RMB 565 million to RMB 615 million, an increase of 5% to 15%. The consensus estimate is for 57.2% growth.

NIU is currently trading at $31.30. It has traded in the range of $6.08- $37.44 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular