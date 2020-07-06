Stock Alert: Niu Technologies At New High On Higher E-scooter Sales

(RTTNews) - Shares of electric bicycles and motorcycles maker Niu Technologies (NIU) are trading higher by more than 21% Monday morning after the company said its e-scooter sales increased to 160,138 from 99,365 in the year-ago period. The stock touched a new high of $22.47 today morning.

This increase in sales was helped by 81% year-over-year growth in the China market. In China, the company's new product G0 model was launched at a discounted price in mid-May, registering sales of about 23,000 in the second quarter.

