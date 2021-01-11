Markets
NIO

Stock Alert: NIO Rises 6%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Limited (NIO) are rising more than 6% Monday morning and touched a new high of $66.99.

Saturday, the company launched its first sedan model, ET7 at a ceremony in the the western city of Chengdu.

"We will continuously invest in products and technologies, and speed up the development of our service network, thereby bringing a better experience of smart electric vehicles to users," NIO founder and chief executive William Li Bin said during the launch.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular