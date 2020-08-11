Stock Alert: NIO Limited Slips 5%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Limited (NIO) are down more than 5% Tuesday morning despite better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The company reported adjusted loss of $0.15 per ADS, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.26 loss per share.

Revenues for the quarter increased 146.5% year-over-year to $526.4 million. Analysts had an expectation of $504 million.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue to be between $572.9 million and $596.2 million. The consensus estimate is for$537.15 million.

NIO stock is currently trading at $13.38. It has traded in the range of $1.19- $16.44 in the last one year.

