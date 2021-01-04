Stock Alert: NIO Adds 10% On Improved Vehicle Deliveries

(RTTNews) - Shares of electric vehicle maker NIO Limited (NIO) are rising more than 10% Monday morning after the company reported record monthly and quarterly vehicle deliveries.

NIO said it delivered 7,007 vehicles in December, up 121.0% year-over-year.

The deliveries consisted of 2,009 ES8s, the company's 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 2,493 ES6s, the company's 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,505 EC6s, the Company's 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV.

In the fourth quarter ended December 2020, vehicle deliveries increased 111% to 17,353 from the same quarter a year ago.

NIO delivered 43,728 vehicles in 2020, a growth of 112.6% from last year.

NIO, currently at $53.62, has been trading in the range of $2.11- $57.2 in the last one year.

