Markets
NIO

Stock Alert: NIO Adds 10% On Improved Vehicle Deliveries

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of electric vehicle maker NIO Limited (NIO) are rising more than 10% Monday morning after the company reported record monthly and quarterly vehicle deliveries.

NIO said it delivered 7,007 vehicles in December, up 121.0% year-over-year.

The deliveries consisted of 2,009 ES8s, the company's 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 2,493 ES6s, the company's 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,505 EC6s, the Company's 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV.

In the fourth quarter ended December 2020, vehicle deliveries increased 111% to 17,353 from the same quarter a year ago.

NIO delivered 43,728 vehicles in 2020, a growth of 112.6% from last year.

NIO, currently at $53.62, has been trading in the range of $2.11- $57.2 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular