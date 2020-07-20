Stock Alert: Nikola Slips 18%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of electric vehicles maker Nikola Corporation (NKLA) are down more than 18% in the early trade on Monday following the company's SEC filing of a prospectus announcing the sale of its 23.89 million shares. The shares to be sold will be derived from a combination of public and private warrants, from which Nikola will not get any proceeds.

The selling shareholders include Alyeska Master Fund, BlackRock, Fidelity, and CVI Investments.

Nikola Corporation stock is currently trading at $39.93. It has traded in the range of $10.15- $93.99 in the past 52 weeks.

