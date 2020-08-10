Markets
NKLA

Stock Alert: Nikola Gains 12% On Agreement With Republic 2500 Electric Trucks

(RTTNews) - Tesla rival Nikola Corp. (NKLA) shares are rising more than 12 percent on Monday morning as U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal service provider Republic Services announced a partnership with Nikola to develop and purchase 2500 electric waste and recycling collection trucks. The agreement is the first large scale commitment to fleet electrification.

Shares of Nikola have been bullish since July end. Currently, NKLA is at $41.35, up 12.68 percent from its previous close of $36.72 on a volume of 19,419,602.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $10.27 to $93.99 on average volume of 21,952,440.

