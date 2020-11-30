Stock Alert: Nikola Down 23% After Inking New Supply Deal With GM Sans Equity Stake

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nikola Corp. (NKLA) tanked 23% on Monday morning after electric vehicle maker announced that it signed a new supply agreement with General Motors Co. (GM), however, sans the previously announced equity stake for GM.

Nikola announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with General Motors for a global supply agreement related to the integration of GM's Hydrotec fuel-cell system into Nikola's commercial semi-trucks.

However, the latest deal supersedes and replaces the transaction announced on September 8, 2020, Nikola said in a statement.

In September, the company had said it would issue and sell 47.7 million common shares worth $2.0 billion to General Motors.

