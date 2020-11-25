Markets
Stock Alert: Nikola Down 14%

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) shares are sliding on Wednesday morning trade, snapping an eight-day bullish run. Other major electric vehicle manufactures' shares are also on the decline.

The electric truck maker shares are currently at $29.55, down 14.48 percent from its previous close of $34.50 on 15,443,141 shares. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $10.22 to $93.99 on average volume of 29,956,446.

The company has been in trouble when the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission started an inquiry into the alleged fraud. There were allegations of exaggerated claims of its technologies for new trucks.

