Stock Alert: Nike Up 1.77%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - NIKE, Inc. (NKE) shares are gaining on morning trade on Tuesday after gapping up at open. Currently, shares are at $87.27, up 1.75 percent, from its previous close of $85.75.

Nike has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, especially in the manufacturing of innovative protective devices. The shares have been on a positive trend since mid-March. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $60-$105.62.

