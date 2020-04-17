Stock Alert: NIKE Rises 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NKE) are climbing more than 3% Friday morning at $88.95. There are no company-specific news to drive the stock up. It has gained more than 40% in less than one month.

The US stocks have been on an uptrend for the second consecutive week on the optimism that the economy may start opening partially shortly. Further there have been promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD).

In February, Nike had reported excellent third-quarter results with 7% year-on-year increase in revenue at $10.1 billion.

Nike shares have traded in the range of $60- $105.62 in the past one year.

