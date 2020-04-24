Stock Alert: Nike Edges Up

(RTTNews) - NIKE, Inc. (NKE) shares are slightly up on Friday morning trade. The shares are currently at $88.10, up 0.88 from its previous close of $87.35. Nike has been working closely with health professionals to create innovative personal protective equipment such as full-face shields, air-purifying respirators, lenses to protect coronavirus, etc.

The stock of multinational footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and Services Corporation has been stable after a brief fall in the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has been testing new supports for the last couple of weeks.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $60.00-$88.89.

