Markets
NKE

Stock Alert: Nike Edges Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NIKE, Inc. (NKE) shares are slightly up on Friday morning trade. The shares are currently at $88.10, up 0.88 from its previous close of $87.35. Nike has been working closely with health professionals to create innovative personal protective equipment such as full-face shields, air-purifying respirators, lenses to protect coronavirus, etc.

The stock of multinational footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and Services Corporation has been stable after a brief fall in the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has been testing new supports for the last couple of weeks.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $60.00-$88.89.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NKE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular